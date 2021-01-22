av midwinter fest 3 web.jpg

Marwan and Mazen Mohamed found the Mid-Winter Fest Medallion under the stairs of the playground at Scott Park in 2020.

 Photo courtesy city of Apple Valley

The city of Apple Valley’s 43rd annual Mid-Winter Fest will look different than in past years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will offer activities Jan. 29 through Feb. 7.

The activities include:

• Friday, Jan. 29, to noon, Wednesday, Feb. 3, snowman contest:

• Jan. 29 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Apple Valley police and fire scavenger hunt

• Thursday, Feb. 4, Where’s Klondike, McGruff and Sparky? mystery photo game

• Friday, Feb. 5 to Sunday, Feb. 7, disc golf at Briar Oaks, Wildwood, Longridge and Tinntah parks

• Saturday, Feb. 6, medallion hunt; Klondike, McGruff and Sparky drive up; Apple Valley and Eastview Hockey Association Mite Jamboree.

Some activities require pre-registration. For full program and registration information, visit www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us or the Facebook pages for Apple Valley Parks and Recreation, Apple Valley Fire Department and Apple Valley Police Department.

