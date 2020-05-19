The Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 has canceled its Memorial Day ceremony originally scheduled for Monday, May 25.
Program chair Lloyd Cybart said the legion recently made the decision after juggling some different options. Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay Safe Minnesota” order limits gatherings of friends or family to 10 or fewer, he added.
“No matter what we do we will have more than 10 people show up. The legion won’t be open. It’s regrettable. It’s been a tradition for so long,” he said during a May 18 interview. He noted that Apple Valley’s Memorial Day ceremony typically draws 400 and 500 people.
Cybart said for this year, legion members plan to create a video showing the raising and lowering of the American flag, which will be posted to the legion’s website at post1776.com. The legion is encouraging community members to remember that Memorial Day is meant to honor fallen military services members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.