The Apple Valley Memorial Day ceremony was moved indoors at the Apple Valley American Legion in 2019 due to rainy weather. The 2020 Memorial Day ceremony has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 File Photo by Patty Dexter

The Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 has canceled its Memorial Day ceremony originally scheduled for Monday, May 25.

Program chair Lloyd Cybart said the legion recently made the decision after juggling some different options. Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay Safe Minnesota” order limits gatherings of friends or family to 10 or fewer, he added.

“No matter what we do we will have more than 10 people show up. The legion won’t be open. It’s regrettable. It’s been a tradition for so long,” he said during a May 18 interview. He noted that Apple Valley’s Memorial Day ceremony typically draws 400 and 500 people.

Cybart said for this year, legion members plan to create a video showing the raising and lowering of the American flag, which will be posted to the legion’s website at post1776.com. The legion is encouraging community members to remember that Memorial Day is meant to honor fallen military services members.

