Apple Valley Medical Clinic Urgent Care and Primary Care practices are now part of Allina Health.
As of Feb. 1, it will be referred to as Allina Health Apple Valley Clinic. This relationship brings together Apple Valley Medical Clinic, a premier primary care group, with Allina Health, a market leading nonprofit healthcare system, into an integrated clinic that will offer residents of Dakota County seamless connections to high quality care.
“The joining of Apple Valley Medical Clinic and Allina Health is a natural progression of the close relationship the two organizations have built over the years,” said Sally Wahman, Allina Health vice president, primary care. “Allina Health already offers several services at the clinic and we are excited to expand care offerings in the community. This is part of our Whole Way to Better Care initiative to transform and seamlessly connect services for patients and communities. We are committed to maintaining the high level of patient access and service that Apple Valley Medical Clinic has long been known for.”
Allina Health services already offered in the Apple Valley Medical Center includes the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, an Allina Health Pharmacy, United Heart & Vascular Clinic, United Imaging and other specialties in the United Specialty Center.
“We look forward to continuing to build on existing services while also investing in additional health care services that our community has requested,” said AVMC President Dr. Yasmin Orandi. “Together, Apple Valley Medical Clinic and Allina Health are excited to continue caring for our community well into the future.”
Allina Health Apple Valley Clinic will maintain the same hours as before, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays. The urgent care will also keep its current hours, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day including holidays.
