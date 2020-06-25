Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland has filed to run as a candidate for the Dakota County Board in District 7 this fall.
“Proven leadership with proven results has been the hallmark of my 21 years of service as the mayor of Apple Valley. Together we have collaborated to build strong partnerships with individuals, communities, businesses, chambers, schools, and civic groups,” Hamann-Roland said in a news release.
“Vice-chairing the Transportation Advisory Board, vice-chairing the Dakota Broadband Board, and co-chairing the High Performance Partnership for Dakota County have created a pathway for leadership and service which leads me to being your candidate for Dakota County Commissioner, District 7, representing all of Apple Valley and Rosemount Precincts 3 and 5.”
Hamann-Roland said she’s been supporting the community through the COVID-19 pandemic through partnering with the chamber of commerce, businesses, neighborhoods and more. They have maintained best practices for the economic health, wellbeing and safety of the community, she added.
“Working with our residential, businesses, faith communities and community police department, we have created community conversations to respond to improving equity and relationship with our whole community,” she said. “My devoted leadership to our parks, trails and green space is essential to supporting the well-being of our children and families.”
Hamann-Roland has received multiple awards and honors including the Mark McAfee Friend of Workforce Development Award for championing workforce issues at local, state and federal levels. She said she understands how skill training for the future workforce “creates an exceptional business climate for retention and expansion of our economy.” She noted that the city has achieved two Triple A bond ratings and that the city does not use special assessments to help pay for infrastructure projects.
She received the C.C. Ludwig Award, a lifetime achievement award from the League of Minnesota Cities, in 2018. She said getting the honor was a humbling experience.
“What a leader says is important. What a leader’s actions achieve will show their focus. I am a bridge builder and creating results with you for a county worth living and working in, is my focus; leading on a pathway for a world class Dakota County,” she said.
Residents can learn more about Hamann-Roland at www.mary4commish.org.
