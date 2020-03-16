city of Apple Valley logo
Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland issued a proclamation declaring a local emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective 9 p.m. March 15. 

"This declaration of a local emergency will invoke the city's disaster plan and authorize other appropriate community containment and mitigation strategies," the document said. 

Apple Valley City Administrator Tom Lawell said a city ordinance related to emergency management requires that the City Council concur with the emergency proclamation within three days of its signing by the mayor. The City Council will hold a special emergency meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Municipal Center. The city will livestream the meeting on its website at ci.apple-valley.mn.us

Prior to the proclamation, Apple Valley Parks and Recreation had already closed city facilities to the public and canceled programming until further notice. 

Lawell said as of March 16, no decision had been made about whether the Municipal Center or the Central Maintenance Facility would also be closed to the public. 

