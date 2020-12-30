Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland was honored for her 22 years of serving as mayor during her last City Council meeting Dec. 22. Hamann-Roland will resign her position in January to take her new seat on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. “We want to say thank you through this process for that commitment, for that dedication and all that you have done for us,” City Administrator Tom Lawell said. Lawell noted that the city’s population was 45,560 when Hamann-Roland was elected in 1990 and it’s over 55,000 in 2020. He also mentioned several accomplishments over the years including financial stability, addition of businesses, successful redevelopments and improvement of city facilities and parks. Hamann-Roland has also received numerous awards and honors from different organizations. The council passed a proclamation that named Dec. 22, 2020, as Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland Day. During the meeting, she was presented with a copy of the proclamation, a plaque from the Municipal Legislative Commission, a key to the city, a congratulatory letter from residents Bill and Nancy Tschohl, a trophy with golden scissors from the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, a granite apple from the city and a trophy from the city. Hamann-Roland was emotional as she received the items. “It all seems like a blink of the eye and you do what you love, it feels like no time passes at all,” she said.
