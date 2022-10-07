Two candidates are running for Apple Valley mayor in the Nov. 8 general election.
Frederic “Rick” Contino and Clint Hooppaw are both candidates for mayor, which is a four-year term.
This is Contino’s first time running for a public office. Hooppaw was first elected as a council member in 2011 and was appointed as mayor in 2021.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Frederic Contino
Age: 71
Family: Four grown children
Occupation: Business consultant/retired
Education: B.S. management and marketing, Indiana University, 1972
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Board member Global Home Products, board member Playtime, Finance Council St. Agnes Catholic Church, many committees for fundraising of various nonprofits and schools.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
The city of Apple Valley needs mayoral leadership with a new/fresh approach to deal with our current challenges and capture future opportunities. Throughout my 50-year business career, I have put together strategic plans and empowered teams in the hundreds to accomplish a shared vision. I am fully prepared to bring this skill set to the leadership of Apple Valley. I am committed to keeping Apple Valley a great place to live.
2) Much of the usable land in Apple Valley has been built on. With Orchard Place, south of County Road 42, being the largest area of undeveloped land left, what should be the city’s approach to new development and redevelopment in the future?
There is a need for redevelopment in our aging and somewhat vacant strip malls. We need more diversified businesses in AV for jobs and balance. There are several areas that need new blood in the commercial area. We need a comprehensive plan to change the outdated downtown to a forward thinking and looking community.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
I would focus on our public safety to make sure they have all the resources they need to stay ahead of the crime waves plaguing other cities. I would work to attract new and forward thinking businesses as part of our redevelopment plans. I would work with the city and residents to improve the beautification of our streets, parks and neighborhoods through enforcement of city codes and city support for neighborhoods and public byways.
4) Apple Valley city leaders have been gathering community input as part of a discussion for a potential future parks bond referendum. What are your thoughts about going for a parks bond referendum? What parks and recreation projects would you support for a referendum?
The park bond possibilities are abundant. We can’t afford all of these ideas, but should prioritize within a modest number that will bring the old parks up to modern standards and consolidate a few with more expansive features.
5) What do you think the city should be doing to keep Apple Valley’s housing stock viable and affordable?
Keep neighborhoods up to code in all areas. Commit to redevelopment, if needed, in blighted situations. Work on innovative solutions to entice new upscale development in future open areas or areas that are not now used for this purpose.
Clint Hooppaw, incumbent
Age: 50
Family: My wife, Jessica, and I have lived in Apple Valley for nearly 18 years, and in Dakota County for over 25 years. Our daughter attended District 196 schools and recently graduated from the School of Environmental Studies and Apple Valley High School, and has just started her freshman year in college.
Occupation: In addition to currently serving as Apple Valley mayor, I work as the vice president responsible for credit at Wings Financial Credit Union.
Education: I earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Winona State University. I hold a certified chief executive designation and am a graduate of the Colorado Graduate School of Banking.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Apple Valley mayor; Apple Valley City Council, elected in 2010; Apple Valley Economic Development Authority, past President; Represent the city of Apple Valley on the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority board; serving Board Chair, Vice Chair, and member of the Management Committee; Suburban Transit Association, serving as chair and vice chair; Dakota Communications Center, Alternate; Cedar Avenue Policy Advisory Committee; Apple Valley Rotary Club for over 20 years, where I’ve served as President and a variety of other roles; Apple Valley Rotary Scholarship Foundation, past fundraising chair; the District 196 Foundation, treasurer; Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
In 20 years of working, living and raising a family in Apple Valley, I have a deep understanding of and commitment to this community. My professional background brings a valuable understanding of public finance, private sector finance, consumer finance, construction and development experience and consensus building to the position.
2) Much of the usable land in Apple Valley has been built on. With Orchard Place, south of County Road 42, being the largest area of undeveloped land left, what should be the city’s approach to new development and redevelopment in the future?
Captured in key themes, including service; a great place to live; business oriented; safe; parks; healthy and active; sustainable; accessible; successful downtown; exceptional learning; technology and innovation, and a community for a lifetime, the city’s 20-year comprehensive plan is designed to guide development and redevelopment. The city and the landowner have worked together for many years to develop the mixed business campus concept for the Orchard Place development. A mix of retail, office, medical and other uses, and includes amenities such as the continuation of the North Creek Greenway are underway, and Orchard Place is quickly becoming a sought-after destination.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
The Apple Valley Council has during the past 12 years I’ve been in office had a history of putting the best for Apple Valley in the forefront of every discussion and every decision. When we disagree, it remains civil and on point. The citizens of Apple Valley should be proud of this, and their own engagement to the community. I regularly hear from people with opinions and questions. Our advisory commissions are full of experienced, well-informed and active volunteers. When projects and issues come before the council for review and approval, people share well thought out comments and questions at the meetings and in advance. I look forward to continuing to improve opportunities for our citizens, residents and businesses to be informed about and participate in decisions that impact their lives.
4) Apple Valley city leaders have been gathering community input as part of a discussion for a potential future parks bond referendum. What are your thoughts about going for a parks bond referendum? What parks and recreation projects would you support for a referendum?
Apple Valley’s park system contains over 700 acres, 19 miles of trails, 54 playgrounds and numerous fields, courts and shelters. Parks and recreational opportunities are a part of what makes a community an attractive place to live and work, supports strong home values, attracts employers and businesses and makes Apple Valley a great place to live and raise a family. As the city plans for its future we must consider the changing needs and desires of our residents, anticipate future needs and consider ongoing costs of any decisions we make. The community input has provided valuable input on uses that meet the needs of our entire community – including all ages, abilities and backgrounds. New uses like community gardens, increased natural areas, and inclusive playgrounds can complement traditional recreational opportunities. Ultimately a referendum will allow voters to make the decision to financially support these improvements.
5) What do you think the city should be doing to keep Apple Valley’s housing stock viable and affordable?
I’m passionate about housing, as a significant portion of my adult life has some connection to providing homes. First as a carpenter building homes, and later in providing financing for homes, contractors, housing developments and multifamily properties. Current regional metrics focus on the creation of new affordable housing, but overlook the importance of maintaining the quality, maintenance and affordability of existing housing stock, both single family homes and multifamily complexes. Apple Valley is fortunate to have a wide range of housing choices, and many more affordable choices are of an older vintage constructed when homes and lots were smaller, and finish levels were less costly. Maintaining the quality and safety of this era of housing is one of the primary ways Apple Valley can ensure there are a variety of housing options available in the city.
