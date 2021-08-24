An Apple Valley man was sentenced Aug. 23 to serve 27 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for defrauding his employer out of more than $900,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office
Gregg William Johnson, 59, was employed as chief financial officer for Chemstar Products Co., a Minnesota-based manufacturing company, since February 2014. As part of his job duties, Johnson was responsible for overseeing and tracking all cash flow for the company and had signatory authority on the company’s bank accounts. Between 2014 and July 2020, Johnson stole approximately $930,000 in company funds by issuing checks from the company’s bank accounts to cover personal expenses such as credit card payments, mortgage payments, and college tuition for his children. To conceal his theft, Johnson added false entries into the company’s accounting software to make the cashflow appear balanced, according to court documents,
Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on March 4 after he had been charged in February with wire fraud, federal authorities said.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Apple Valley Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Allison K. Ethen and Kimberly A. Svendsen.
