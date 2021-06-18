Cycling enthusiast and Apple Valley resident Rick Anderson is ready for his 13th annual bike sale Saturday, July 10, benefiting the Kids ‘n Kinship youth mentoring program and DARTS older adult services. Throughout the year, Anderson along with other volunteers gather and tune up donated bikes and sell them at his annual sale.
Last year’s main sale was canceled due to COVID-19. In the past 12 events, Anderson and his all-volunteer team’s efforts have resulted in more than $273,000 donated to two local nonprofits: Kids ‘n Kinship, which matches kids ages 5-16 with volunteer mentors, and DARTS, which provides services and volunteer opportunities helping Dakota County older adults stay engaged in the community.
Anderson’s passion for biking, mentoring children, helping older adults, and finding great deals gave him the idea to locate donated bikes. He and his team of volunteers refurbish and sell them with 100% of the proceeds going to Kids ‘n Kinship and DARTS. Garages are cleared of unused or outgrown bikes, riders pick up a refurbished ready-to-ride bike for a fraction of original retail cost, and two local nonprofit organizations receive donations to assist individuals across an intergenerational spectrum.
“The bike sale does not happen without the generous help of our volunteers. When we started in 2008, it was my wife Lise, me, my brother and sister-in-law and some great neighbors. We had the sale in my driveway and the little neighbor kids had a lemonade and cookie stand. Most of these folks have made many, if not all, of the Bike Sales’ sales and continue to be active,” Anderson said.
“Fast forward to 2013 when Randy Bailey, (after seeing published information about the bike sale), emailed me and asked if he could help. I said yes and the sale has gone to a new level with Randy’s hard work, dedication, commitment and ‘no job remains undone’ motto. Over the years he has spent thousands of hours making Rick’s Bike Sale the enormous success that it is today. We have built a wonderful relationship, and I am forever grateful for that email he sent me in 2013. Today, we have 143 people on our volunteer list: many of them volunteer for the setup of the sale plus the sale itself. A core group of us works throughout the year gathering, refurbishing and storing the bikes. We would love to expand this core group and are always looking for people who can help throughout the year.”
Bike sale details
The public bike sale will be held Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Superior Service Center, 14580 Glenda Drive in Apple Valley – near Cedar Avenue and 147th Street. Attendees are asked to consider wearing a mask.
This year’s sale will have more than 900 bikes for sale ranging in price from $20 to $500. There are models for all ages and skill levels, including top-quality cycles from Trek, Specialized, Cannondale, Schwinn, Raleigh, Giant and Fuji. Road bikes, mountain bikes, cross bikes, city bikes, cruisers, hybrids, BMX, vintage and classics. More information, a map to the sale, and updated postings about the sale can be found at www.ricksbikesale.com. In case of dangerous weather, the sale will be moved to Sunday, July 11.
“It’s a fun day,” Anderson said. “Everyone is a kid again when they get a new bike!”
Monetary donations to Kids ‘n Kinship and DARTS will also be accepted on site.
For additional information about the Kids ‘n Kinship mentoring program, visit www.Kidsnkinship.org. Learn more about DARTS, at www.dartsconnects.org.
