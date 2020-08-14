Minnesota School Nutrition Association comprised of 3,000 school nutrition professionals in the state, installed its 2020-21 Executive Board and Leadership Development Committee virtually on Monday, Aug. 3. Typically, these members are recognized during MSNA’s Annual Conference in August, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the conference has been canceled.
Apple Valley resident Steve Martel, of General Mills K-12 Foodservice, was installed as the 2020-21 industry chair
This year’s elected board has a record of volunteer experience, leadership, talent and true passion for child nutrition for MSNA as well as the national School Nutrition Association (SNA). They will join President Mary Jo Lange of Red Lake School District and President-Elect Carrie Frank, of Dover-Eyota School District, to lead the association for the 2020-21 school year.
Other members elected to serve were:
• Cheryl Pick of Foley Public Schools as vice president;
• Vickie Speltz of Lewiston-Altura School District as secretary/treasurer and
• Jennifer Walters of Winona Public Schools to the Leadership Development Committee.
Appointed positions include new Education Chair Michele Hawkinson, of Tracy School District, and new Public Policy Chair Brenton Lexvold, of Red Wing School District. Returning to the board this year are Nutrition Chair Faith Ford of Anoka-Hennepin School District, MN State Agency Representative Debra Lukkonen of Minnesota Department of Education, and Member Services Chair Loriann Landowski of Foley Public Schools.
“These dedicated school nutrition professionals exemplify the committed members we work with every day, they have proven records of leadership and dedication to the health and well-being of our state’s students,” said Minnesota School Nutrition Association Executive Director Sharon Maus. “We are extremely proud of everyone who ran for these positions and appreciate that we have such a talented group of individuals to lead us into an unprecedented school year with unique challenges.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.