The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 26-year-old Apple Valley man after he drowned in Lake Minnetonka, according to authorities.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol received a report of a swimmer who had gone underwater and didn’t resurface at Commons Beach in Excelsior at 6 p.m. July 1.
Three water patrol boats, the South Lake Minnetonka Police, Excelsior Fire and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources all responded. A DNR conservation officer saw the swimmer underwater upon arriving at the scene. The conservation officer and Hennpin County deputy jumped in the water and were able to pull the victim, identified by authorities as Benjamin Atlai Garcia Lopez, out of the water and lift him into a patrol boat. Lifesaving measures began on the boat and paramedics took over once the boat returned to shore, according to a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Garcia Lopez was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he later died at 7:55 p.m. July 1, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was an accident.
