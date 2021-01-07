The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Anton Hanna Maarouf, of Apple Valley, and his Robbinsdale business, Lakeland Market Inc., with one felony count each of possessing untaxed tobacco products, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Maarouf is the sole owner of Lakeland Market Inc., a convenience store located in Robbinsdale. The complaints state that during a random compliance check at the store, department investigators allegedly found and seized more than $2,000 worth of untaxed tobacco products. The complaints allege that Mr. Maarouf could not produce the invoices for the tobacco products in question. According to the complaints, Mr. Maarouf did not appeal the seizure of the untaxed tobacco products, a press release said.
A tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty, the Department of Revenue said.
