A 34-year-old Apple Valley man was charged today in Dakota County District Court with a three felony drug crimes after he was caught in Apple Valley on Thursday in possession of several pounds of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs that he intended to sell.
Alphonse Latrese Herron Jr., 24, was charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime after his arrest resulted in the confiscation of large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, headed for the streets, according to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.
“This was one of the largest seizures of illegal drugs in Dakota County’s history,” Backstrom said. “We believe this is part of a large illegal drug smuggling operation from California. This seizure demonstrates the continuing problem of methamphetamine and fentanyl use in our community. Illegal drug use and distribution endangers public safety and all too often claims lives.”
According to the criminal complaint:
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents made arrangements for a confidential informant to purchase five pounds of methamphetamine from Herron for $20,000 on Thursday in Apple Valley.
After the purchase, the Minnesota State Patrol stopped Herron a short distance away. A search of the vehicle only turned up the money used in the drug deal and two cell phones, but search warrants executed at Herron’s residence and a storage unit he rented in Apple Valley led to the following being confiscated:
• In the residence: two electronic money counters, suspected marijuana and approximately $10,000 in cash.
• In the storage unit: approximately one pound of suspected cocaine, approximately nine pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three pounds of fentanyl, approximately 6,300 pressed pills suspected to contain fentanyl, a pistol and approximately $140,000 in cash.
Herron admitted to law enforcement that he sells a lot of methamphetamine and purchases it from California.
Backstrom praised the Dakota County Drug Task Force for the investigation which led to the arrest and charges.
Herron made his first court appearance today. Bail in the amount of $1 million without conditions, was set by Judge Arlene Perkkio. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 10. The Department of Corrections has a hold on Herron based on his 2017 conviction in Hennepin County. Even if he does post bail, he would go back to prison.
