Apple Valley Lions to be bell ringers Dec 1, 2022

The Apple Valley Lions Club will participate in a community service day, Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Apple Valley Cub Foods at 15350 Cedar Ave.

Lions Club members will be bell ringing for the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community members are invited to stop and say hello, and candy canes will be given to children.
