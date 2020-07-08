The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded 12 Contamination Investigation and Cleanup Grants in six Minnesota cities, including Apple Valley and Lakeville, to clean up contaminated sites approved for redevelopment.
DEED awarded $3.3 million in grant funding from the Contamination Cleanup Grant program. The funding will leverage $260 million in private investment, create 1,059 housing units (444 affordable), create 331 jobs and retain 360 more. The local tax bases are expected to increase by $3.8 million because of the investments.
“Continuing investment in our communities is vital for Minnesota’s path to economic recovery and long-term prosperity,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These Contamination Cleanup Grants will create good jobs and provide housing and business space on formerly contaminated or polluted sites.”
DEED’s Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant program helps communities pay for assessing and cleaning up contaminated sites for private or public redevelopment. Grants cover up to 75% of the costs to remove contaminants at approved polluted sites. The remaining costs are covered by cities and counties, other units of local government and private landowners and developers.
Since its inception in 1993, the Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant program has awarded over $194 million in grants, which paid for assessment and clean up of 3,766 acres of land, allowed for the creation or retention of over 50,000 jobs and cleared the way for 22,353 new units of housing. The program has also leveraged over $8.3 billion in private investment and added over $135 million to local tax bases.
The Dakota County cities to receive grants were:
• Apple Valley – Apple Valley Commerce Center: The city of Apple Valley is awarded $832,425 in cleanup funding for the 11-acre site. Historically used for gravel mining, concrete manufacturing and landfill across 6.9 acres, the site will be redeveloped into a 117,000-square-foot light industrial office-warehouse building. The project is anticipated to create eight new jobs, retain 79 jobs, and increase the tax base by $166,725. Matching costs will be paid with private funds.
• Lakeville – Kingsley Place Senior Living: The city of Lakeville is awarded $413,583 in cleanup funding for the 1.96-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants. Historically used for agricultural purposes and as an unpermitted dumping location, the site will be redeveloped into a four-story senior living facility with underground parking and a skyway connection to the existing building. The project is anticipated to create seven new jobs and increase the tax base by $101,534. Matching costs will be paid by the developer and other grant sources.
