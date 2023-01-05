Employees of an Apple Valley hotel became the victims of a scam using bitcoins to pay for a delivery that never arrived.
Apple Valley Police Sgt. David Engel was dispatched to a hotel for a reported scam at 4:17 a.m. Dec. 19.
The employees reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be in charge of the hotel chain and mentioned the name of the general manager for the Apple Valley location. The man said the hotel should be receiving a shipment of fire extinguishers but the hotel needed to play $5,000 to FedEx for shopping costs and a woman claiming to be a FedEx representative joined the call, the Police Department said in its Dec. 21 “Off the Cuff” newsletter.
“The man stated that if the $5,000 wasn’t paid upon receipt of the delivery, the company would be assessed an additional $5,000 return fee. The man then instructed the employee to obtain money from the hotel’s safe to pay for the delivery,” the department said. “Inside the safe the employee only found $316. The woman stated they could use credit to pay the $5,000 shipping cost or pay with the $316 in cash through Bitcoin.”
An employee was instructed to a nearby Bitcoin machine to send the money. The employee contacted the hotel’s general manager when the fire extinguishers did not arrive and learned the call was a scam, according to the department.
The Police Department said Engel knew based on the phone numbers used throughout the conversations that cases like these often lead to suspects outside of the United States, which make the case difficult to investigate or prosecute. The staff at the hotel were told the money wasn’t able to be recovered because it had been through Bitcoin to Mexico. The department will be taking no further action on the matter.
