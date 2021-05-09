The Apple Valley City Council honored three volunteers, Noel Hammill, Brenton Schulz and Joe Shaw, during the April 22 City Council meeting. Hammill was recognized for 10 years of service with the Parks and Recreation and Cemetery advisory committees; Schultz has served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory committee for 10 years and Shaw has been on the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee for 10 years. Schulz was the only one who could be present at the meeting. He received a marble apple from the city after the City Council proclaimed April 18-24 as Volunteer Recognition Week in Apple Valley.
Apple Valley honors volunteers
Patty Dexter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Lakeville's Alibi Drinkery owner says she's selling her restaurants
-
Letter: District 194 School Board now supports ‘Black Lives Matter’
-
Lakeville area businesses have everything under the sun
-
‘Love on a plate’: Ruhland’s Strudel Haus of Eagan is a family affair
-
District 194 to move seniors to distance learning
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.