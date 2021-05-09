av volunteers web.jpg
Photo by Patty Dexter

The Apple Valley City Council honored three volunteers, Noel Hammill, Brenton Schulz and Joe Shaw, during the April 22 City Council meeting. Hammill was recognized for 10 years of service with the Parks and Recreation and Cemetery advisory committees; Schultz has served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory committee for 10 years and Shaw has been on the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee for 10 years. Schulz was the only one who could be present at the meeting. He received a marble apple from the city after the City Council proclaimed April 18-24 as Volunteer Recognition Week in Apple Valley.

