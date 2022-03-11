The Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 21st Apple Valley Home & Garden Show, which is billed as the largest home show south of the river, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Eastview High School.
More than 80 home improvement and related companies will participate to showcase new trends, new ideas, competitive pricing and a chance for multiple quotes on a planned project. The show is free to attend.
“This is our 21st year hosting the Home & Garden Expo,” Chamber President Ed Kearney said. “Bobby Jensen of KARE 11 will be hosting a free seminar at noon and he told us that people are really coming out for other shows and are anxious. Contractors are so busy, and we have them all right here.”
Other features of the event are a fire truck display, free crafts from Home Depot and the Boy Scouts serving food all day.
“The home remodeling market is very busy, so it is imperative people book contractors early,” Kearney said. “Eighty-five percent of contractors say material shortages exist and prices are rising so book and order and lock in now.”
He said the advantage of the show is that people can compare and meet competitors side by side, gain best pricing and decide whom they want to do business with for both cost, availability and quality.
The chamber said some of the trends in home improvement include:
- Transforming extra bedroom or spaces into professional offices.
- With fuel rising quickly, less commuting is likely making the hybrid-office a permanent fixture.
- Enhancing outdoor spaces, decks, patios, yards, fire pits, entertainment, awnings, and pergolas.
- Remodeling instead of moving in a tight real estate market.
- Black accents, purple touches, and green hues.
- Better lighting for online meetings and lighter colors for multi-functional rooms.
- Environmental use of recycled materials and going green literally and figuratively.
- Adding technology, connectivity and flexibility into every room as well as outside.
- White kitchen cabinets and stainless steel are always in fashion and barn look is still in.
