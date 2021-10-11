The Apple Valley Fire Department hosted three open houses this year as part of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9. The open houses were held at the city’s three fire stations Oct. 5, 6 and 7. The open houses offered several activities including safety information from CenterPoint Energy, Minnesota Department of Pipeline Safety and Dakota Communications Center; hands-on experiences with tools and products on a fire truck; spraying a real fire hose; talking to firefighters, police officers and paramedics about fire safety, and stumping the fire marshal for a free scoop of Culver’s custard. “The Apple Valley Fire Department is always looking for any opportunity to engage the public on the many topics of Fire Safety. We encourage all adults and children to ask questions, follow us on Facebook and visit our website often to explore events, news and fire safety tips from the AVFD,” Fire Marshal Brian Kilmartin said.

