Apple Valley High School students Jack Hansen, Henry Le, Michael Heron, Santiago Lala and Nate Junker are among a select group of high school and college students who are being honored for their accomplishments in esports at a ceremony in Iowa, according to a news release
Esports is the term used to describe competitive video gaming where human participants are playing against each other.
Now in its second year, the Walter Day National High School Esports Award Ceremonies seek to create a national platform to elevate and celebrate the accomplishments of high school and college esports students. The ceremony was set up to honor players, coaches and clubs across the United States. The greatest number of awards come from students who have become state champions in their respective game titles and states, the release said.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Fairfield High School, in Fairfield, Iowa. The number of states and individuals participating and being honored have increased. The ceremony is also beginning to elevate and celebrate the efforts of college esports programs, as well as people who have worked to grow esports in the United States at all levels.
This year’s ceremony will honor 70 students, coaches and clubs from six states: Oklahoma, Nebraska, California, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. The accomplishments of each honoree will be commemorated on a collectible trading card.
