Apple Valley High School’s annual Veterans Day program will be virtual for the second year in a row, Thursday, Nov. 11.
Principal Drew Mons said the virtual celebration will be viewed by all students during an extended advisory period on Nov. 11.
“Although our virtual celebration will look a little different this year, we want to continue to honor and celebrate those important people in our lives who have served,” he said in an email.
Assistant Principal Pete Buesgens and Cliff Dodge, the school’s video and media specialist, have been interviewing students, staff and community members to gather stories of service and what Veterans Day means to members of the Apple Valley High School community. Staff members are also contributing photos of family members and military photos they would like to be included, Mons said.
“Social studies teacher, Nick Erickson, and the Interact Club are collecting thank you cards that are written by students again this year. That special touch brought so much joy to those at the American Legion and area senior centers,” Mons said. “Although it won’t be in-person with all of the community members, we are certainly looking forward to this special celebration.”
The virtual celebration will be made available for public viewing on the AVEagle Media YouTube channel Nov. 11, Mons said.
– Patty Dexter
