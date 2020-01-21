Apple Valley High School’s FIRST Tech Challenge Team 9205 “Iron Maidens” recently qualified for the Minnesota FTC state tournament.
According a post on the Apple Valley High School - STEM Facebook page, Iron Maidens and another FTC team, “Can of Beams,” formed an alliance that advanced to the semi-finals of the competition, Jan. 19 at Burnsville High School. Iron Maidens won the Connect Award for its outreach work related to STEM and came in second for the Inspire Award, which honors teams for their efforts in fulfilling the mission of FIRST.
