Apple Valley High School’s Performing Arts Department will present “Disney’s Newsies: A Broadway Musical” on the AVHS campus on May 7, 8 and 9. The event will be held on an outdoor stage.
The audience is invited to sit in the school’s parking lot in a physically distanced atmosphere to enjoy singing, dancing, and a fun, family-friendly story.
Under the direction of Twin Cities-area theater professional Erin Schwab, the cast and crew of “Newsies” said they are excited to present live theater once again to the people of Apple Valley and the surrounding communities. Tickets to this production will be limited to comply with appropriate public health guidelines, and tickets must be purchased in advance (there are no tickets available at the “door.”)
In Disney’s “Newsies,” Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets of New York City. But when the prices of “papes” are hiked, and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!” Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plumber, the newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Can a group of idealistic newsboys win against a foe as powerful as acclaimed publisher Joseph Pulitzer?
Performances are at 7 p.m. May 7 and 8, and 2 p.m. May 9 at Apple Valley High School, 14450 Hayes Road, Apple Valley.
Tickets are on sale at www.seatyourself.biz/avhs.
