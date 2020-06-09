Members of the Apple Valley High School class of 2020 were honored by school teachers and other staff during a car parade June 6. High schools were unable to hold traditional commencement ceremonies this year due to COVID-19. AVHS teachers lined the sidewalk in front the school with signs and waved to graduates as they drove by in cars with their family members and friends. Many cars were decorated for the occasion with balloons, photos, writing and more. As the procession entered the high school grounds, they were greeted by rows of signs, each with a graduate's name on them. That same evening, the virtual graduation ceremony for AVHS premiered on the district’s YouTube channel.

