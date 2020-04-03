av scott voss

From right, Apple Valley High School teacher Scott Voss reacts to news from Doug Pyle of Country Financial on Sept. 18, that Voss had been chosen to be recognized as a Teacher of the Game during the Sept. 27 Chaska versus Apple Valley football game. According to AVHS, Voss, an AVHS speech and debate coach, has also been named the 2020 Assistant Coach of the Year by the Central Minnesota District of the National Speech and Debate Association.

Scott Voss, speech and debate coach at Apple Valley High School, has been named the 2020 Assistant Coach of the Year by the Central Minnesota District of the National Speech and Debate Association, according to a March 31 post on the Apple Valley High School Arts and Activities Facebook page.

With his presentation of the District Assistant Coach of the Year Award, Scott is now in consideration for the National Assistant Coach of the Year Award, to be announced in May,” the post said. “Our students our so lucky to work with someone as talented and dedicated at Dr. Voss. Thanks for all you do – congratulations.”

