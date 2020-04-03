From right, Apple Valley High School teacher Scott Voss reacts to news from Doug Pyle of Country Financial on Sept. 18, that Voss had been chosen to be recognized as a Teacher of the Game during the Sept. 27 Chaska versus Apple Valley football game. According to AVHS, Voss, an AVHS speech and debate coach, has also been named the 2020 Assistant Coach of the Year by the Central Minnesota District of the National Speech and Debate Association.