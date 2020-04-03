Scott Voss, speech and debate coach at Apple Valley High School, has been named the 2020 Assistant Coach of the Year by the Central Minnesota District of the National Speech and Debate Association, according to a March 31 post on the Apple Valley High School Arts and Activities Facebook page.
With his presentation of the District Assistant Coach of the Year Award, Scott is now in consideration for the National Assistant Coach of the Year Award, to be announced in May,” the post said. “Our students our so lucky to work with someone as talented and dedicated at Dr. Voss. Thanks for all you do – congratulations.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.