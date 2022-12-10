Apple Valley High School Choirs led by Director Joel Beyer will take the stage at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall this April under the baton of Maestra D’Walla Simmons-Burke.

The choral ensemble will be joined by singers from around the country in Rosephanye Powell’s powerful original choral work, The Cry of Jeremiah with the New England Symphonic Ensemble (Preston Hawes, Artistic Director) and distinguished soloists. The production is part of MidAmerica Productions’ 40th annual concert season. The other portion of the concert will include Homestead and Shorewood High School Chamber Orchestra under the shared baton of Karen Frink and John Emanuelson, as well as the New York Premiere of Pre-Existing Condition by composer/conductor Stephen Caldwell, according to a news release.

