Apple Valley High School Choirs led by Director Joel Beyer will take the stage at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall this April under the baton of Maestra D’Walla Simmons-Burke.
The choral ensemble will be joined by singers from around the country in Rosephanye Powell’s powerful original choral work, The Cry of Jeremiah with the New England Symphonic Ensemble (Preston Hawes, Artistic Director) and distinguished soloists. The production is part of MidAmerica Productions’ 40th annual concert season. The other portion of the concert will include Homestead and Shorewood High School Chamber Orchestra under the shared baton of Karen Frink and John Emanuelson, as well as the New York Premiere of Pre-Existing Condition by composer/conductor Stephen Caldwell, according to a news release.
“Apple Valley High School Choirs received this invitation because of the high level and quality of musicianship demonstrated by the singers,” Peter Tiboris, general director and music director of MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International, said in a statement. ”We are thrilled to have them on our roster of distinguished and esteemed musicians.”
The singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. They will also spend nine to 10 hours in rehearsal as well as touring New York City. They will be performing at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.