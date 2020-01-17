Apple Valley High School will have a public home performance of its one act play, “The Revolutionists,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the school’s theater, 14450 Hayes Road, Apple Valley.
The play, written by Lauren Gunderson, is directed by Sophie Peyton. Hannah Robinson is assistant director, Emma Barnum is stage manager and Haley Smith is assistant stage manager. Set design is by Sarah Bradner and costumes were designed by Rebecca Bernstein.
The cast includes Taylor Garrison (Olympe de Gouges); Ruhama Solomon (Marianne Angelle); Savannah Richardson (Charlotte Corday) and Maya Ricard (Marie Antoinette).
“The Revolutionists” is a brutal comedic quartet about four real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-1794). Playwright Olympe De Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, lose their heads and try to beat back the extremist insanity in revolutionary Paris.
This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, feminism and terrorism, art and how we actually go about changing the world.
