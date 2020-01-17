Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High 24F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 22F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.