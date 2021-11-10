Apple Valley High School will perform the final weekend of its production of “Chicago: High School Edition,” Nov. 12-14.
The show involves 30 actors, 20 Jazz 1 ensemble musicians under the direction of David Scalise and a crew of 32 student technicians.
Set in the legendary city of Chicago, during the roaring “jazz hot” 1920s, “Chicago: High School Edition,” tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses in the Cook County Jail. Nightclub star Velma Kelly is serving time for killing her husband and sister and driven chorus girl Roxie Hart has been tossed in the joint for bumping off the lover she’s been cheating on her husband with.
Not one to rest on her laurels, Velma enlists the help of prison matron Mama Morton and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn, who turn Velma’s incarceration into a murder-of-the-week media frenzy, thus preparing the world for a splashy showbiz comeback. But Roxie’s got some of her own tricks up her sleeve. Neither woman will be outdone in their fight against each other and the public for fame and celebrity.
“Chicago: High School Edition” is a fictional story based on the true events that took place and were reported on by reporter and playwright, Maurine Dallas Watkins of the Chicago Tribune in 1924. Belva Gaertner (Velma Kelly) and Beulah Annan (Roxie Hart) were some of her original interviews. She turned these interviews of the women at the Cook County Jail in Chicago, into the play “Chicago” in 1926; the silent film by Cecil B. DeMille of the same name in 1927; the film with Ginger Rogers, called “Roxie Hart” in 1942; and the musical made famous by Kander and Ebb, Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera, and the film in 2002.
The final shows take place 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Apple Valley High School. Tickets cost $9 for adults and $5 for students, and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3ohXLJs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.