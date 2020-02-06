Apple Valley is one of eight Class AA high schools qualified to perform at the state One-Act Play Festival Friday, Feb. 7 at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium in St. Paul. Apple Valley will be making its 13th trip to the state festival and fourth in the last six years. They are scheduled to perform at 11:45 a.m.
Apple Valley advanced to the state festival by winning the Section 1AA finals with its performance of “The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson. The play is directed by Sophie Peyton and technical directors are Roger Skophammer and Bryan Kuzma. Members of the cast are Taylor Garrison, Ruhama Solomon, Savannah Richards and Maya Ricard. Members of the crew are Emma Barnum, Haley Smith, Hannah Robinson, Braden Kowalski, Brandon Halverson, Alexander Turnquist, Eddie Kauls, Logan Rasmussen, Kieran Kowalski, Ruby Herndon, Jeremy Smith, Erin Sole, Elizabeth Jensen, Sophie Green, Cameron Schenck, Sam Rasmussen and Sean Haley. “The Revolutionists” is produced in cooperation with Dramatists Play Service.
One-act does not involve direct competition. Judges rate the plays according to specific criteria, including pace, blocking, costuming and projection of the play’s meaning. Each production is limited to 10 minutes of stage preparation and 35 minutes of actual performance. Judges consult after each production, then openly critique each in front of the cast, crew and audience.
A starred rating is the highest award given to a one-act play. More than one school can receive a starred rating at the state festival; Apple Valley has earned nine starred ratings in its previous 12 appearances.
According to director Sophie Peyton, “The Revolutionists is a brutal comedic quartet about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-94). Playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, lose their heads and try to beat back the extremist insanity in revolutionary Paris. This dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, feminism and terrorism, art and how we actually go about changing the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.