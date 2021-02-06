The city of Apple Valley is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee.
A vacancy currently exists on the committee for a three-year term expiring March 1, 2024. The seven-member Traffic Safety Advisory Committee is a standing committee with the responsibility to advise the City Council on matters relating to pedestrian and vehicular traffic, including but not limited to: education programs; pedestrian and non-motorized traffic safety issues; proposed traffic control devices, signage, and street marking; and proposed developments that may directly affect pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
The Committee also serves as the initial forum for consideration of resident concerns related to pedestrian and vehicular traffic and parking issues within the City. The Traffic Safety Advisory Committee votes on recommendations, which are then sent to the City Council for consideration. This Committee meets the second Wednesday in January, March, May, July, September, and November, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Municipal Center.
The City Council will fill this vacancy by appointment. People interested in submitting their names for consideration must file an application with the City Clerk by 4:30 p.m., Feb. 26. Application forms can be obtained at the office of the Apple Valley City Clerk, at 7100 147th Street W., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124, on the city’s website at www.cityofapplevalley.org, or by calling 952-953-2506.
