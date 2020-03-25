Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain, heavy at times, early. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain, heavy at times, early. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.