January marks more than the start of a new year for Holly Trice, the new owner of Apple Valley’s Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs restaurant. It also marks the start of a new professional adventure, one the mom of three says promises to be more rewarding, invigorating – and delicious – than her leadership role in the telecommunications industry.
On the heels of a corporate restructuring that sidelined Trice’s role, the area resident decided to fast-track her retirement dream of owning a restaurant. The former sales and operations leader did her due diligence on franchise opportunities and decided on Goodcents for two reasons: its commitment to fresh ingredients – bread is baked twice daily – and its commitment to support owners. Her restaurant is located at 15594 Pilot Knob Road in Apple Valley.
“This is my dream,” said Trice. “It’s like running a startup with support. It’s busy, rewarding and everyone’s always learning.”
A bonus: She and her family get to continually sample the menu: fresh deli sandwiches and Goodcents-to-Go meals, hearty single serving meals from chicken alfredo to classic pot roast.
To celebrate the new ownership, Trice is offering a buy-one-get-one free 16-inch cold subs special through the end of January.
In addition to ensuring her Goodcents restaurant excels at serving customers, Trice also hopes to make it an integral part of the Apple Valley community. She wants to become the go-to place for such things as team get-togethers, school fundraisers and club catering.
“We’re local. We’re family-owned. We’re here to serve fresh food to our community,” said Trice, who lives in Elko New Market with her husband Ken and their three children, ages 20, 14 and 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.