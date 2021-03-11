Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs is equipping its restaurant at 15594 Pilot Knob, Suite 700, in Apple Valley with enhanced safety measures – including a no-contact temperature check device for guests and industrial-grade disinfectant electrostatic sprayers commonly used in hospitals.
With COVID-19 restrictions easing and diners eager to eat in-store, Goodcents said it is not easing up, ramping up safety efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of guests and crews.
Crew members are required to check their temperatures before work by holding up their wrist to the no-contact device. Guests may also check their temperature with the device, if they choose to do so. In addition, every Goodcents restaurant will be equipped with electrostatic sprayers, which are used mostly by commercial cleaning companies, to ensure common areas and hard-to-reach corners and crevices are disinfected. The sprayers, which offer a 360-degree, touchless disinfection, are considered vital in the fight against COVID-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses and are routinely used in hospitals.
“These are above-and-beyond measures – and not efforts you’ll find in the vast majority of restaurants anywhere in the nation,” said Farrellynn Wolf, CEO of Goodcents. “As guests begin to ease back into a more normal routine, we want to make sure we’re doing all we can to keep our crew and guests safe and healthy.”
