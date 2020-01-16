The Apple Valley Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Hayes Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. A Master Gardener will discuss wildlife around the area and how wildlife gardening can offer better options for viewing wildlife. There will be refreshments and everyone is welcome. For more information call Janet Mewhorter at 952-432-5547 or Jan Matulka at 651-470-2708.

