The Apple Valley Garden Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Apple Valley Communty Center, 14603 Hayes Road. The program will be presented by Chris Reiners exploring how early people survived the winter when plants were not available. Attendees will learn about surprising ways plants and trees were used to give nutritional and medicinal value during the cold season. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Load comments