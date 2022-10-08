Apple Valley Garden Club meets Oct. 27 Oct 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Apple Valley Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road.Mark Gertner will be the meeting’s guest speaker who will answer questions about trees. Gertner is a certified arborist specializing in diagnosis, treatment, tree health and disease issues.All are welcome. Anyone with questions can call Jan at 651-322-4363. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mark Gertner Garden Club Trees Apple Valley Garden Club Apple Valley Community Center Apple Valley Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Airplane crash kills 2 from Burnsville and Burnsville teacher Punch Pizza to open Apple Valley location Eagan City Council approves Tidal Wave Car Wash Rosemount council member resigns: Tammy Block cites concerns about city’s handling of altercation at her home Six-school co-op will keep Burnsville girls hockey on the ice E-editions Dakota County Tribune Oct 7, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Oct 7, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Oct 7, 2022 0
