Decision made because of COVID-19 concerns
For the first time in its 50-plus year history, Apple Valley’s Freedom Days celebration has been canceled in its entirety.
The city announced the change on its website April 27, after the City Council voted 4-1 on April 23 to cancel the celebration after the Freedom Days Committee had recommended that action.
The decision was made because of concerns with COVID-19. This would have been the 54th year for Freedom Days, which was originally slated to run June 26 through July 4. The activities typically include a fun run, fishing derby, carnival rides, car show, music concerts, a parade and the fireworks show.
“This is the last thing we wanted to do. We didn’t feel we could keep everybody safe. It’s very hard to distance people on the parade route as well as the fireworks,” said Pat Schesso, who has chaired Freedom Days over 30 years. “Our events aren’t made for keeping distance. They’re made for having fun.”
Farmington’s Dew Days summer celebration, typically held the second week in June, was canceled in March. Organizers of Eagan’s July 3 and 4 Funfest recently announced that all this year’s events are canceled. The International Festival of Burnsville, a one-day event held later in July, is also canceled.
Lakeville’s Pan-O-Prog Board of Directors said in an April 28 Facebook post that it plans to have a scaled down event Sept. 25-27 after originally being scheduled for July 4-12.
Leprechaun Days in Rosemount is presently slated for July 17-26. That group is exploring ways to have the festival, but no final decisions have been made.
Schesso said the committee had several meetings in a parking lot and spoke to each other from their vehicles about what to do about Freedom Days. They came to the decision to recommend the cancellation in April based on multiple factors.
One factor was the difficulty in social distancing for many of the events and activities. It would also be hard to reschedule or postpone the event until later this year, especially when planning things like the parade, Schesso said. Many of the parade participants are high school bands and other groups that have competition schedules and other commitments in the fall. Plus other communities hold their celebrations in the fall.
“I think it would just be really hard for us to put on the quality event in the fall,” she said.
The Apple Valley City Council members wrestled with whether a decision should be made now or to put it off until its next meeting on May 14.
Council Member Tom Goodwin suggested making the decision on April 23 to cancel it for the year because of the planning logistics. He also believed it would be impossible to keep people safe at the parade.
“If we approved the parade and then we had a lot of problems with it; a month later we find out that there was a number of cases of (COVID-19) that started from the parade, I can tell you as a council member I’m going to feel very bad,” he said.
Council Member Ruth Grendahl said she was not ready to cancel events yet.
I would prefer we wait until the May 14 meeting and monitor the situation and see what happens on May 4 and go from there,” she said.
Council Member Clint Hooppaw said he hoped that the committee or city would consider discussing rescheduling Freedom Days later in the year with a much smaller event. Returning to some kind of normalcy is valuable, he added.
“As much as anybody I want to put off canceling and I want to put off all these decisions and I’m torn whether I’m worried about it or I just don’t like the fact that it’s so much different than I’m used to,” he said. “Every one of these whether it’s a school announcement or whether it’s mission trip that I hear about that gets canceled, you might as well kick me in the gut one more time. I think it’s inevitable that we cancel whether we do it now or in two weeks.”
Council Member John Bergman said he wanted a few extra weeks before making the decision to see what actions the governor takes. He added he was in favor of having fireworks later in the year to bring the community together in some way but was open to further discussion.
Bergman, Goodwin, Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland and Hooppaw voted in favor of canceling Freedom Days. Grendahl was the opposing vote.
“Freedom Days is such a wonderful experience but I think we made a decision based on what’s good for the public health,” Hamann-Roland said after the vote.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
