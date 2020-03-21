The city of Apple Valley is reminding residents that so-called “flushable” wipes should not be flushed down the toilet.
“Toilet paper is the only product of this nature you should flush. When you use the toilet, feel free to flush down toilet paper. However, the so-called ‘flushable wipes’, will flush down the toilet, but won’t break down like toilet paper,” the city said in a March 19 post on its website.
“The wipes often catch on imperfections on the inside of the sanitary sewer lines. The result is that more wipes catch and get stuck in the same place, eventually blocking the sewer line. If a sewer main becomes plugged, it can cause extreme damage to the homes that are downstream of the plug. Please do not dispose of ‘flushable wipes’ in the toilet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.