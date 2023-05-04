Apple Valley city and fire department officials kicked off the start of the replacement of Fire Station No. 2 with a groundbreaking on April 27. The project plans call for demolishing the existing fire station and building a new 30,111-square-foot station with room for training, office and staff areas at the same location as the current station. The new station will be constructed with environmental features, including low water flow features, water recycling and energy-efficient lighting, that would meet Green Globe certifications. The existing Fire Station No. 2 was constructed in 1979 at 13995 Galaxie Ave., in the northwest corner of Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street. At the time, the station consisted of four garage bays, an office, a restroom and equipment room. The station was remodeled in 2003 to add a few more offices, a day room, training room, a kitchenette, two more garage bays, a mezzanine space that’s been used for storage and a fitness area. Health and safety improvements are also planned for fire stations No. 1 and 3. Fire Chief Chuck Russell said the Fire Station No. 2 project is slated for completion in early August 2024. Work at Fire Station No. 1 started in mid-March and will be mostly complete at the end of May. Fire Station No. 3’s work will begin in June and should be done at the end of August.
