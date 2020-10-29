The 2020-2021 Apple Valley Fire Explorer season begins Sunday, Nov 1, according to the city of Apple Valley’s website.
The kick-off meeting runs from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 1, at Fire Station 2, located at Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street West.
“This is a great free program for youth who are graduates of eighth grade and between the ages of 14-20 who have an interest in the fire service and volunteering in their community,” the site states. “Apple Valley Firefighters share their time and knowledge to offer hands-on career exploration opportunities and the ability to grow leadership skills.”
Meetings are held every other Sunday at Fire Station 2 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. For more information about the program, visit www.applevalleyfire.org and click on “Fire Explorer Program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.