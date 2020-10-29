The 2020-2021 Apple Valley Fire Explorer season begins Sunday, Nov 1, according to the city of Apple Valley’s website.

The kick-off meeting runs from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 1, at Fire Station 2, located at Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street West.

“This is a great free program for youth who are graduates of eighth grade and between the ages of 14-20 who have an interest in the fire service and volunteering in their community,” the site states. “Apple Valley Firefighters share their time and knowledge to offer hands-on career exploration opportunities and the ability to grow leadership skills.”

Meetings are held every other Sunday at Fire Station 2 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. For more information about the program, visit www.applevalleyfire.org and click on “Fire Explorer Program.”

