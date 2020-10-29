Over 50 percent of city’s registered voters requested absentee ballots
Over 50 percent of Apple Valley’s registered voters have requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election.
Apple Valley City Clerk Pam Gackstetter reported to the City Council on Oct. 22 that as of that date, over 19,000 Apple Valley residents had requested absentee ballots of the city’s 35,000 registered voters since absentee voting began Sept. 18. Over 13,500 absentee ballots had already been returned and Gackstetter encouraged people who still had their ballots to get them in as soon as possible.
Residents have been able to return their ballots through the U.S. Postal Service, a courier, hand delivery to an election official or by depositing them in one of the city’s two official ballot drop boxes, one inside and the other outdoors. Voters are depositing approximately 150 ballots daily between the two boxes and there have been no security issues with the drop boxes, Gackstetter said.
“Minnesotans are voting via absentee ballot in greater numbers in the 2020 election cycle than any other time in history,” she said.
The Star Tribune reported on its website Oct. 23 that absentee ballots accepted this year were up about 370 percent from 2016 and 2018. Over a third of respondents in its September Minnesota Poll said they planned to vote early instead of in person on Election Day.
In-person early voting began Tuesday at the Apple Valley Municipal Center and runs through Nov. 2. With early voting, residents can place their ballot into a tabulator.
“Not only is early voting, a more cost effective and efficient way for casting ballots than regular absentee ballots, but it provides voters important feedback regarding potential errant marks that they may make on their ballot,” Gackstetter said.
The large volume of requested absentee ballots being sent out and accepted have kept city staff busy. For example, it took a crew of 16 people working in two rooms three and a half days to stuff and label over 11,500 absentee ballot packets.
“We had so many ballots to mail on the first day of absentee voting we had to split them into three batches,” Gackstetter said.
Election Day voting
For those who still plan to vote in person on Election Day, the city has made several preparations and changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been working very hard to ensure voters and judges will be safe,” she said.
In September, the City Council appointed over 300 judges and election officials to work the general election, bringing the total to about 725 this year. Election judge training for the general election was done online and all judges completed a minimum of two hours of training. Head judges did a minimum of three hours of training but most have completed over eight hours, Gackstetter said.
Eighteen of the city’s ballot tabulators, assistive voting equipment and ballot boxes have been tested and retested with 100 percent accuracy. Absentee ballot results and precinct results were submitted to Dakota County. Gackstetter hosted a public accuracy test on Oct. 26 during which judges from two different political parties observed Gackstetter demonstrate and duplicate the original test results on the tabulators and assistive voting equipment, she said.
The city has also implemented several safety measures including election judges wearing masks and other protective equipment; voters wearing masks; sneeze guard shields between voters and judges; greater distances between voting booths; spacing of voters waiting in line; hand sanitizer; disposable secrecy sleeves; disposable stylus for vouchers; sanitizing pens between voters; regular sanitizing of equipment and eliminating “I voted” stickers, Gackstetter said.
For more information about voting, the election and for a full list of precinct polling locations, visit cityofapplevalley.org/168/Elections-Voting. To find your polling place, visit mnvotes.org.
