The Apple Valley City Council adopted a resolution Nov. 9 to eliminate the license requirement for coin-operated amusement devices.

The city defines coin-operated amusement devices as those that operate a game, contest or amusement when a coin, token or slug is inserted and they contain no pay-off in money, coins, checks, or other merchandise. They don’t include juke boxes or food vending machines.

Clerk Pam Gackstetter told the City Council in August that a survey of nine neighboring communities found that only South St. Paul requires a license for coin-operated devices. The city’s “deep dive” of the license review found that it doesn’t meet the litmus test of keeping it.

“Staff learned the laws changed since the ordinance was initially passed and many of the reasons for the ordinance no longer exist. Additionally, there is a low or no need to regulate this activity and there is little or no public safety concerns or liability for the city,” the Nov. 9 city report states. “Based on those findings and the fact that the revenue from the fees, which are set by the state, do not cover the license processing, staff is recommending eliminating the requirement of licensing coin-operated devices.”

– Patty Dexter

Tags

Load comments