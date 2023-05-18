The National Speech & Debate Association recently named Scott Voss of Apple Valley High School a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.

This is Voss’ third Diamond Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service, and leadership work. To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must be a member of the National Speech & Debate Association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional awards with more points earned in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 15,000 points is awarded a first Diamond; they receive a second Diamond for 30,000 points, a third for 60,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each Diamond Award, according to a news release.

Tags

Load comments