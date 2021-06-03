The National Speech & Debate Association recently announced Jessica Fedje of Apple Valley High School as a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.
This is Fedje’s second Diamond Award.
Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service, and leadership work.
To earn a Diamond Award, a coach must be a member of the National Speech & Debate Association for at least five years. Coaches earn additional awards with more points earned in the Honor Society. A coach who attains 15,000 points is awarded a first Diamond; they receive a second Diamond for 30,000 points, a third for 60,000 points, and so on. Five years must pass between each Diamond Award.
All Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the world’s largest academic competition, the National Speech & Debate Tournament, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in June. More than 10,000 students, coaches, and parents from across the nation attend the National Tournament every year.
