The city of Apple Valley is seeking to fill a vacant seat on its Economic Development Authority.
A vacancy has a six-year term expiring March 1, 2025. The seven-member Apple Valley EDA is comprised of members of the Apple Valley City Council plus two additional members.
The Apple Valley EDA exists to support the addition, retention and expansion of business within the community in support of tax-base expansion and employment growth. As a body, the Apple Valley EDA works with land owners, businesses, developers, public agencies, and non-profit partners. The Apple Valley EDA also evaluates the use of tax increment financing resources to support economic development.
The Apple Valley EDA meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday in January, March, May, July, September and December, at the Municipal Center.
The City Council will fill this vacancy by appointment. Applicants must have business-related experience and city residency is preferred. People interested in submitting their names for consideration must file an application with the City Clerk by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Application forms are available on the City’s website at www.cityofapplevalley.org or may be obtained at the office of the Apple Valley City Clerk, at 7100 147th Street W., Apple Valley, MN 55124, or by calling 952-953-2506.
