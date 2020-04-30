Plans to open delayed after concerns raised by families, city officials
An Apple Valley congregate care facility with state approval to become a COVID-19 support site has delayed its plans to accept COVID positive patients from other facilities.
On April 21, two of Cassia’s nursing communities were chosen by the Minnesota Department of Health and Statewide Healthcare Coordination Center to set up COVID-19 support sites. The Cassia facilities that received the state approval were the transitional care units at Augustana Care Health and Rehabilitation Center of Apple Valley and Redeemer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Minneapolis, according to a news release.
Being approved as a COVID-19 support site means that these sites can accept admissions of COVID-19 positive patients from other Cassia communities, hospitals and other senior care providers. These would be patients who are medically stable, don’t need to use ventilators and require restorative care including physical therapy, rest or other longer term medical support they can’t get at home, said Sharon Wilson, Cassia chief clinical and compliance officer.
“COVID-19 takes a lot out of people,” she said. “It’s not necessarily over in 14 days; oftentimes it’s 21 days and even longer for people.”
Cassia CEO Bob Dahl said Cassia officials decided April 23 to delay its plans to open the COVID-19 support unit for the Apple Valley facility after family members of Augustana residents expressed concerns and anxiety during informational video-conference meetings.
As of April 28, no congregate care facilities in Apple Valley, including Augustana, were on the Department of Health’s list for COVID-19 exposures from a resident, staff member or visiting service provider.
“It got to be a pretty significant issue. We made the decision yesterday that we needed to take more time and have more dialogue and more communication with family members on issues and their concerns,” Dahl said April 24. “That really prompted us to delay it.”
Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland also expressed her concerns about the plans to Augustana Care David Shaw on April 24 after she heard about them the day before. She said the site is COVID free and she hopes Augustana will help keep it that way through prioritizing the support unit for existing Augustana residents or staff, she said.
“We have let everyone know how it important it is that the Augustana facility remain free as long it can be COVID-free,” she said. “I want to protect residents of Apple Valley and the businesses of Apple Valley, and that is the priority.”
Dahl said they can understand the concerns from family members and city officials, however the move for long-term care facilities to set up COVID-19 support sites is being promoted and encouraged by the Department of Health.
“At some point we may be mandated to take COVID-positive patients if the needs arises. This has been part of our preparing for this,” he said. “Because of, more importantly, there are people who need a place to go – they’re not being accepted. No one will care for them. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish here.”
Voluntary
According to the Department of Health, long-term care facilities can voluntarily apply to be considered a COVID support site. The state is not proactively contacting licensed facilities.
Once a long-term facility has made an offer, the State Emergency Operations Center ensures the site meets specific criteria including their ability to group residents in designated spaces; provide appropriate staffing; implement infection control best practices and obtain and maintain required supples and personal protective equipment, the MDH said.
Dahl said Cassia’s discussions about having support sites started several weeks ago when some of its facilities had COVID-19 positive tests. If residents who tested positive needed skilled nursing, Cassia officials wondered where would they go because no one, except hospitals, were taking active admissions. Other organizations began having the same issue and Cassia researched the support site idea.
“We did this in cooperation with the Department of Health and their oversight and participation,” he said. “They gave us the designation after reviewing our protocols and procedures and floor plans and building systems.”
Precautions
The COVID support site at Augustana is a 27-bed unit on the ground floor in the skilled nursing center. The Augustana campus includes the skilled nursing center with 135 residents and housing with 218 residents, Wilson said.
Wilson said the unit has a separate entrance that will only be used by employees working in the unit. The 25 employees who would be working in the unit would be wearing gowns, eye protection, masks and gloves. They would only be working in the COVID support unit. Residents who leave their rooms will be wearing a mask.
Dahl added that staff are constantly cleaning surfaces such as hand rails, tables and counter tops with a product with a “quick kill time,” for the coronavirus. The unit will also be secure from the rest of the building to keep residents from wandering out of it to another section.
“We’ve taken a lot of precautions to ensure that to the best of our ability the COVID is kept to this site, this unit inside this building,” he said.
Going forward
Cassia is not actively pursing other plans to make any of its other facilities COVID-19 support sites.
“We want to see how these go and understand what the demand is or what the need is. We’re hearing anecdotally from hospitals around us that they need this service and they are waiting to begin to transfer patients to us,” Dahl said. “It’s my belief, long term, COVID is not going to go away. It’s going to be a significant threat to particularly older adults and frail older adults. The need for this kind of care is not going to away any time soon.”
Dahl said the decision to open the Apple Valley COVID support unit will be determined by community need, which includes the needs of existing residents living at the Apple Valley campus and the needs of the broader community.
Cassia is planning to have additional follow up video-conference meetings with families in May, but the dates haven’t been finalized. Officials are also open to having an informational meeting with Apple Valley city officials, Dahl said.
“Our goal in this is transparency and openness,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
