Roger Dingman, Apple Valley water treatment plant foreman, was honored at the Nov. 26 City Council meeting.
The Operator Meritorious Award was presented to Dingman at the Minnesota Section American Water Works Association annual conference in Duluth in September. Apple Valley Public Works Superintendent Carol Blommel Johnson and Bert Tracy of the Metropolitan Council made a formal presentation at the council meeting.
“Each year, the Operator Meritorious Award is presented to an operator to recognize outstanding performance of employees who provide continuous compliance with all public health standards in treated drinking water; maintenance and upkeep of plant equipment, distribution lines, pump station and reservoirs; training of treatment plant operators; and development of new equipment or processes for more efficient water treatment,” the city said.
Dingman began his career with the city in 1990 and has been the primary water plant operator for 15 years. He also “played a key role in the water treatment plant expansion and upgrade project completed in 2015,” the city said.
