Apple Valley City Council, mayor seats up for election Patty Dexter Patty Dexter Author email Aug 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three incumbents seeking re-election in this fall’s Apple Valley City Council and mayoral races will have challengers in this fall’s general election.Three people have filed to run as City Council candidates for two open seats. Incumbents John Bergman and Tom Melander both filed on Aug. 2. Challenger Ben Baglio filed on Aug. 8.Two people filed to run in the mayoral race. Incumbent Clint Hooppaw filed on Aug. 2 while challenger Frederic Contino filed on Aug. 12.Each of the City Council and mayor seats are for four-year terms. The filing period ended Aug. 16, though candidates have two days to withdraw from each race. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ben Baglio Frederic Contino Clint Hooppaw Challenger Incumbent Apple Valley City Council 2022 Apple Valley Mayor 2022 Stw Election 2022 John Bergman Tom Melander Candidate Filing Apple Valley General Election Patty Dexter Author email Follow Patty Dexter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Owner flies his final mission at Harry’s in Lakeville Dakota County primary election results for races in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area Burnsville men arrested in connection to mall shooting Two Farmington School Board members will not seek re-election ‘Growth mindset’ brings new principal to Gideon Pond E-editions Dakota County Tribune Aug 12, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Aug 12, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Aug 12, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.