Apple Valley voters will have three candidates for City Council to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election.

Ben Baglio, John Bergman and Tom Melander are running for two open seats on the council, each for four-year terms. Bergman has served on the City Council since 2003 while Melander was appointed to his seat in 2021 to fill a vacancy left when Clint Hooppaw was appointed as mayor. Baglio, the challenger, also ran for City Council in 2020.

av candidates ben baglio web.jpg

Ben Baglio
av candidates john bergman web.jpg

John Bergman
av melander city council 2 web.jpg

Tom Melander

