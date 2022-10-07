Apple Valley voters will have three candidates for City Council to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election.
Ben Baglio, John Bergman and Tom Melander are running for two open seats on the council, each for four-year terms. Bergman has served on the City Council since 2003 while Melander was appointed to his seat in 2021 to fill a vacancy left when Clint Hooppaw was appointed as mayor. Baglio, the challenger, also ran for City Council in 2020.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Ben Baglio
Age: 31
Family: Wife (Andie), Stepchild (Kendra), and one adorable dog (Bleu)
Occupation: Director of the Governor’s Workforce Development Board at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development)
Education: Diploma from Apple Valley High School (Class of 2009), B.A. in political science (University of Minnesota, Morris), Master’s in advocacy and political leadership (Metropolitan State University)
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Current professional role with the State of Minnesota is appointed. Previously served as campaign manager for Rep. Robert Bierman. Appointed to the Rental Housing Commission by the Morris, Minnesota, City Council while attending college. Worked with Minnesota Campus Compact in 2020 to develop and distribute information to college campuses across Minnesota leading up to the 2020 Census in order to help achieve a complete count. Past board member of the Minnesota Youth Collective, a nonprofit focused on youth organizing, empowerment, and civic engagement. In college, served as vice chair of the UMN Student Senate that represents UMN’s students systemwide.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I believe that I have the widest range of public policy experience in this race. I have worked with county officials, employers, unions and community-based organizations, and my record shows clear commitment to public service and a collaborative, open way of always operating. I have good relationships with our current legislative delegation, which is vital as I intend to be persistent in attempts to bring state bonding dollars back to our city. I value new perspectives and embracing innovative approaches. Unlike others, I see technology and social media as necessary tools to connect with our community in the year 2022.
2) Much of the usable land in Apple Valley has been built on. With Orchard Place, south of County Road 42, being the largest area of undeveloped land left, what should be the city’s approach to new development and redevelopment in the future?
The city’s zoning ordinance and practices have allowed wealthy land developers to use the city as an automatic rubber stamp of approval. The status quo has far too often removed the community’s desires from the equation, does not do enough to protect the environment, and is the reason why our city does not utilize mixed-use development (as other cities are doing) in order to create more “community anchors” and provide for more walkability. We need to overhaul the zoning ordinance, our community engagement processes, and establish more coherent priorities as a city to guide developers seeking permits and foster sustainability.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
We need to do more to protect our environment and natural resources. The city’s existing rainwater garden program has been insufficient in supporting landowners seeking to be good environmental stewards - also creating struggles to get participants. We need new programs that provide for property tax breaks to landowners who adopt sustainable practices, while we also need to develop and establish an actual sustainability plan for our city’s resources. Burnsville, Lakeville, Eagan, and Rosemount all have sustainability plans and a staff-supported commission/task force made up of citizens to do this work - it is well past time that we do, too.
4) Apple Valley city leaders have been gathering community input as part of a discussion for a potential future parks bond referendum. What are your thoughts about going for a parks bond referendum? What parks and recreation projects would you support for a referendum?
There has been a significant disconnect between the high value that our community places in our parks and the council’s budgets, which have continued to fail to provide for ongoing maintenance or even adequate staffing. The council brags about keeping property taxes lower than surrounding cities – which sounds great on campaign literature or in city press releases – yet when you have to keep coming back to residents to make up for funding gaps it does not feel like sound strategic budgeting. As a citizen, I support many of the proposed changes being discussed but as a candidate for city office I feel there are also larger issues that need fixing around how we fund parks. Additionally, all playgrounds should be made accessible, and protecting the environment must be priority and not an afterthought.
5) What do you think the city should be doing to keep Apple Valley’s housing stock viable and affordable?
The most significant thing Apple Valley can do to ensure housing is viable and affordable is to update the city’s antiquated zoning ordinance that has so far kept our community from effectively utilizing mixed-use development. Mixed-use zones create community hubs where residents spend money locally, do not have to get in the car for every errand (convenient and reduces pollution), creates more opportunities for small businesses to set up shop locally, while it has been shown that when cities better leverage planned use districts to support more mixed-use development they see an enormous increase in property values. A more thoughtful, innovative approach like this will provide for smarter development in the southern part of the city, provide for a more coherent blueprint for downtown or other areas needing investment, make the city more attractive to prospective home buyers, and will give an enormous boost to existing property values for residents.
John Bergman, incumbent
Age: 64
Family: wife Kay; resident of Apple Valley - 32 years
Occupation: Retired; below wing agent, Northwest/Delta Airlines, 35 years; Bachman’s Growing Range, eight and a half years
Education: A.A.S. floriculture greenhouse/nursery garden center management University of Minnesota - Waseca
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Apple Valley City Council 19 years; Apple Valley Planning Commission; Economic Development Authority; ALF Ambulance Board of Directors; Dakota 911 - Board of Directors; Metropolitan Airports Commission Noise Oversight Committee; Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce; Garden View Traffic Committee; previous Apple Valley Lions Club
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
Experience of 19 years being voted by the residents. Take pride in my ability to work well with residents, businesses, council, staff and other elected officials in and outside Dakota County to accomplish the goals the council has put forth each year.
2) Much of the usable land in Apple Valley has been built on. With Orchard Place, south of County Road 42, being the largest area of undeveloped land left, what should be the city’s approach to new development and redevelopment in the future?
Orchard Place is a 400-acre mixed business campus that is bringing new retail and job opportunities. The project is a beautiful master plan that is a property owner and city collaboration. This has been vetted by all parties involved. Attention to details is impeccable, and the area is exploding in growth. Within a few years an estimated million square feet of business development is approved or planned, all in the interest of jobs. City and businesses reaching out to each other for help in redevelopment and/or any funding that may be available to businesses.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
As an incumbent city council member, retaining and recruiting qualified city staff in all areas continues to be a priority to keep high quality services to residents. An emphasis needs to be placed on attracting police officers to fill our vacancies in a time where fewer women and men are not choosing a public safety career. I am committed to keeping this a safe community by being proactive in this tight job market and making Apple Valley an attractive place to work and live.
4) Apple Valley city leaders have been gathering community input as part of a discussion for a potential future parks bond referendum. What are your thoughts about going for a parks bond referendum? What parks and recreation projects would you support for a referendum?
This is overdue. How much can be accomplished in this referendum is up in the air. I believe that staff, the community and consultants have spent a lot of time working on what is needed in the parks system. They are working on an amount of funds needed that is palatable for the taxpayers. I support a park bond levy referendum. I believe in letting committees and residents give the council direction to what goes on the ballot. At this time I am letting it play out.
5) What do you think the city should be doing to keep Apple Valley’s housing stock viable and affordable?
We are doing a great job of mixed housing that we have in Apple Valley. We need to continue on the same path. We do have projects of apartments, senior 55-plus and townhomes where each project mentioned has 20% of units that are based on income.
Tom Melander, incumbent
Age: 73
Family: Wife, Jean, son Mike, two grandchildren, Alice 15 and Aiden 14, 33-year resident of Apple Valley
Occupation: Commercial real estate broker
Education: Carleton College B.A., College of Saint Thomas M.B.A.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Apple Valley Planning Commission - 20 years, (chair of the Commission - 10 years); Incumbent Apple Valley City Council member; Dakota County Broadband Commission Apple Valley representative; Active member Church of the Risen Savior - choir member, Cantor, Befrienders Ministry; President Lake Alimagnet Homeowners Association - six years; American Red Cross 30 Gallon blood/ platelet donor
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
First off, I have contributed over 1,500 hours to plan and make this community a better place for everyone to live and work, both as an incumbent City Council Member and Apple Valley Planning Commission president/member. I have demonstrated the ability to defuse and de-escalate contentious issues as chair of the Planning Commission. I have practical business experience, owning my own successful real estate company and have a master of business from St. Thomas. As a 20-year member of Toastmasters International, I achieved the Distinguished Toastmasters certification, the “Eagle Scout” of Toastmastering.
2) Much of the usable land in Apple Valley has been built on. With Orchard Place, south of County Road 42, being the largest area of undeveloped land left, what should be the city’s approach to new development and redevelopment in the future?
We continue to attract exceptional companies like Uponor, Wings Financial, and Abdallah Candies, to name only a few. I am aggressively pursuing choosing a new Director of Economic Development who has a proven record of attracting quality businesses that create jobs. We have 400 undeveloped acres to plan for south of County Road 42. Similar to our well planned Cobblestone Development, this needs to be carefully thought out and guided, not dictated by – the city in conjunction with and respecting the rights of property owners and what the market supports.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
We need to be more aggressive with state and county governments to partner with us and effectively enhance infrastructure projects in this city. The state has studied adding the much needed third lane on Cedar Avenue three times. I say stop studying and wasting taxpayer dollars on studies. Come up with the monies for south-of-the river projects, instead of funding everything from controversial expensive LRT projects and trains from Elk River to sports events for everyone else in the metro. The county presents projects to us keeping their portion of our property taxes lower by shifting some costs to the cities. We constantly need to keep asking “Who is paying for the initial costs and more importantly, who is paying for the ongoing maintenance of these projects?” I am committed to representing the taxpayers of this city on all shared projects.
4) Apple Valley city leaders have been gathering community input as part of a discussion for a potential future parks bond referendum. What are your thoughts about going for a parks bond referendum? What parks and recreation projects would you support for a referendum?
Our park system has been funded through economic development projects assessed to developers and past bond referendums. Developers are assessed impact fees which have paid for over 50 parks in this city. These have been carefully planned by our Parks and Recreation Committee and City Council. Our parks, trails, Valleywood Golf Course, aquatic centers, basketball courts, new pickleball courts, hockey arenas, etc. All required both initial construction dollars and ongoing maintenance, repair, and replacement funding. I have steadfastly demanded that the citizens themselves decide how much they are willing to support with an increase in their tax dollars. Residents, not us, will make that decision in a well-publicized general election vote, not an off hours vote where only a few committed voters can decide big ticket issues for the rest of us.
5) What do you think the city should be doing to keep Apple Valley’s housing stock viable and affordable?
In conjunction with the Met Council, cities must submit comprehensive plans for approval, anticipating future challenges and needs. As a part of the greater metro area, Apple Valley will need to produce 468 affordable units between 2021 – 2030. Through various incentives and working with developers, Livable Communities Act programs, 360 Communities, and other agencies, we have accrued over $1.4 million towards achieving this requirement; well in excess of the amount set by the Met Council. We strive to deliver not just affordable, but quality, enduring housing.
