The Apple Valley City Council approved several reappointments for its city committees Feb. 27.
The council adopted resolutions for appointments to the following committees. All of the members’ new terms on the committees expire in 2023:
• Cemetery Advisory Committee: Nancy Anderson, David Brueshoff and Alan Kohls;
• Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee: Lisa Hiebert and Matthew Hinrichs;
• Planning Commission: Keith Diekmann, Jodi Kurtz and David Schindler;
• Telecommunications Advisory Committee: David Cherner and Jamison Kortas;
• Traffic Safety Advisory Committee: Greg Dahlstrom and Arthur Zimmerman;
• Urban Affairs Advisory Committee: Pamela Sohlberg and John Vegter.
